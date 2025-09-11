NIA Moves to Crush and Export Derelict Vehicles in Push to Protect Health, Safety, and Environment

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 11, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced plans to launch a major initiative to remove derelict vehicles across the island, tackling concerns related to public health, safety, and the environment.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, said the Administration will fund the removal of abandoned vehicles, which will then be transported to a designated site for crushing and eventual export.

“We have contracted with someone who has brought in the equipment who will crush those vehicles and we will export the metal,” he explained.

The Premier noted that abandoned vehicles have been a longstanding issue, often left scattered on properties, around communities, and even on public roads.

“We have recognized that many people have these cars scattered around the yard, scattered around the neighbourhood, sometimes parked on the public road, and impeding traffic. We will use the tools available to the government by law to get those vehicles moved.”

The cleanup effort is also being driven by mounting security and health concerns. According to the Premier, law enforcement has raised alarms about abandoned cars being in the furtherance of criminal activity. Health officials have similarly warned that the vehicles serve as breeding grounds for pests and disease.

“The police have complained that these derelict vehicles around Nevis are used often to hide contraband, to hide weapons, and the health department has complained that these vehicles are breeding grounds for rodents, for roaches, and for vectors like mosquitoes.

“It is in our interest, from a cleanliness point of view, from a health point of view, from a security point of view, and certainly from an aesthetic point of view, to clean up Nevis,” he said.

Premier Brantley further pointed out that with the growing number of vehicles being imported to Nevis, the problem of derelict cars is likely to worsen. He revealed that on a recent occasion, as many as 50 vehicles had arrived in a single day at Long Point, and noted that ships bringing in vehicles now come several times per month.

He cautioned that this influx places added strain on the island’s infrastructure and limited parking in Charlestown, and he emphasized the importance of community cooperation to address the issue.

“Vehicles up on four stones, vehicles that we know will never drive again. Please cooperate. Allow us to take these things away and crush them and get them off the island,” the Premier urged.

The public will be informed ahead of the start of the initiative.