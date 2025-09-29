NIA Taking Added Measures to Safeguard Camp’s Spring Water Supply, says Minister Brand

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 29, 2025)– The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has assured the public that extra precautionary measures are being taken to safeguard the quality of water supplied from Camp’s spring in St. James Parish.

During the September 25 sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, Opposition Parliamentarian and Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, sought clarification from Minister Brand about concerns previously raised at a July 7 townhall meeting at the Franklin Brown Community Center. At that time, he had indicated that there were concerns about the actual quality of the water, explaining that while the supply was being treated, only a portion of it was being used compared to before.

In response, Minister Brand explained that the prevailing issue with the Camp’s spring supply stems from the possibility of foreign surface contaminants. He outlined the safeguards currently in place to protect public health and maintain high standards of water quality.

“The longstanding concern regarding the quality of water from the Camp’s spring has to do with the possibility of foreign surface contaminants such as leaf particles. And to this end, to ensure public health and safety, the water has been chlorinated at two stages.”

He said that the first stage involves pre-chlorination as the water enters the Camp’s tank. The second treatment takes place once the water is pumped into the new tank, where it is chlorinated again at the point of discharge.

Minister Brand emphasized that this two-step process ensures that the Nevis Water Department continues to deliver water that meets World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

The Minister reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to providing safe and reliable water to the people of Nevis, adding that the monitoring and treatment of water sources remain a top priority for the NIA.