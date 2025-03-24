Premier Brantley travels on official duty, Honourable Eric Evelyn is Acting Premier of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 24, 2025) – Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley will be travelling overseas on official duty today, Monday, March 24, 2025.

Premier Brantley, at the invitation of Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Terrance Drew, is part of a federal delegation travelling to Nigeria to attend a high-level investment summit.

He is scheduled to return to the Federation on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

During his absence the Honourable Eric Evelyn will serve as Acting Premier of Nevis.