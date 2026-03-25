Premier Brantley’s Press Conference Rescheduled to March 30

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 25, 2026)– The press conference of Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, will now take place on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 10:00am.

The Office of the Premier regrets any inconvenience this may cause.

The press conference will take place at the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet Room, located on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

Premier Brantley will speak on issues of national importance and share updates on the Nevis Island Administration’s ongoing priorities and key initiatives. Following his opening remarks, he will take questions from members of the media.

The press conference will be broadcast live on several platforms, including Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, the NTv Go App, the Nevis Television Facebook page, the Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM, and WINN FM.

All media representatives and members of the public are encouraged to tune in for timely and relevant updates on key issues affecting the island of Nevis.