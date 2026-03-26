Public Half-Holiday Declared on Nevis for Gulf Insurance Primary Schools Championship Sports Meet

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 26, 2026) – The general public is hereby advised that Wednesday, April 1, 2026, has been declared a public half-holiday on the island of Nevis from 12:00 p.m.

The declaration has been made by the Deputy Governor-General, Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, O.B.E., M.H., acting on the advice of the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

This half-holiday is in observance of the Gulf Insurance Primary Schools Championship Sports Meet, a significant event on the island’s calendar which showcases the athletic talent and school spirit of Nevis’ primary school students.

Residents are encouraged to come out and support the young athletes as they compete and celebrate this longstanding tradition.