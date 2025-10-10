SKN Business Community Commends NIA for Transparency on Proposed SSZ Development

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 10, 2025)- Board Executives and members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC), the Nevis Branch of the CIC, and the Bankers and Financial Services Association of St. Kitts and Nevis (BFSA) have expressed appreciation to the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for convening a meeting to share detailed information about the proposed Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) development, dubbed Destiny, planned for Nevis.

The engagement, held on October 07 at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis conference room, brought together approximately 40 representatives from the business community across St. Kitts and Nevis. Attendees were given an in-depth presentation on the multi-billion-dollar project through a video by the lead developer and a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation outlining the development’s vision and projected impact.

Following the presentations, participants posed questions on a range of areas including developer financing, environmental protection, land sales, the details of the agreement between the developers and the NIA, beach access, tax concessions, employment, and anticipated economic outcomes.

The meeting was chaired by Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism, Finance, and Foreign Investment, who was supported by members of the NIA Cabinet. The Premier and his ministers fielded questions and provided detailed explanations about the project’s potential benefits to Nevisians and the wider Federation.

Premier Brantley revealed that the developer’s proposal includes significant social and economic contributions such as investments in infrastructure- specifically upgrades to the Alexandra Hospital and Long Point Pier- along with a US$1 million annual scholarship fund, a profit-sharing arrangement with the NIA to bolster the island’s social programmes and overall development, and opportunities for local employment and business participation throughout the various phases of the development.

He emphasized, however, that the proposed SSZ project has not yet been approved, as it is still under review and consideration by the NIA. The meeting formed part of the government’s due diligence and public engagement process to ensure that all relevant stakeholders are informed and their views considered before any decision is made.

Members of the business community commended the government for its openness and willingness to engage.

SKNCIC President Trevor Blake said he was pleased that the NIA had taken the time to share information currently available, enabling the private sector to make more informed assessments of the project’s potential impact.

Stephen Hector, head of the Nevis Branch of the CIC, described the session as “very informative,” noting that the discussion had been “frank, open, and productive.”

Mrs. Pamela Herbert-Daniel, President of the BFSA and Republic Bank St. Kitts Country Manager, also placed on record her gratitude for the engagement, stating that the banking fraternity would be exploring how to leverage potential opportunities for business expansion once the project moves forward.

Premier Brantley thanked the business leaders for their constructive feedback and reiterated the NIA’s commitment to maintaining transparency and fostering public confidence as part of its good governance agenda.

The Administration will soon extend its public sensitization efforts through a series of town hall meetings to ensure the wider Nevisian community is fully informed about the proposed SSZ Destiny project.