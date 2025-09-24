Three Bills scheduled for the September 25 Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 24, 2025)- Two Bills are scheduled to be introduced for a first reading when the Nevis Island Assembly convenes on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

According to the Order Paper which has been disseminated to the Assembly’s honourable members, the Minister of Finance, Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, will seek leave to introduce and have read for a first time the Nevis Limited Liability Company (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Nevis Public Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Honourable Minister of Finance will also move the second and third readings of the Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025, which was introduced and read for a first time on July 03, 2025.

The Sitting will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers in Charlestown.