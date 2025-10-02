World Mental Health Day & BHWC Week of Activities

Greetings from the Behavioural Health and Wellness Centre,

In recognition of World Mental Health Day, observed each year on October 10th, the Behavioural Health and Wellness Centre will be hosting a week of activities to raise awareness about mental health from October 5th to October 11th. This year’s theme is “Community.”

We are pleased to inform the general public of a number of activities they are welcome to participate in, which include:

Sunday, October 5th Church service at the United Pentecostal Church, Marion Heights, St. John’s Parish 11am. The public is invited to worship with the BHWC Team.

The Behavioural Health & Wellness Centre – The Bank of Nevis Ltd.’s – Taiwan ICDF Health Screening on Tuesday October 7th from 10am – 2pm at the Cotton Ginnery Mall, Charlestown. Persons are welcome to come to get their health checks done.

Wear something GREEN schedule for Friday October 10th.

The Behavioural Health & Wellness Centre and Republic Bank’s “Let’s Get Physical Walk” on Saturday October 11th from 5:30am starting at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, heading over to the Bypass Road passing Government Road going onto Pump Road which takes you around the Roundabout, going into town, onto the Samuel Hunkins Drive onto the Bay Front and continue along Pinney’s Estate, back to the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park where it ENDS. Wear Green in Recognition.

Scan the QR Code on the poster to pre-register and for a chance to get a free t-shirt. Stocks are limited.

Daily Health Tips for dealing with mental health challenges – especially during times of crises – all in recognition of World Mental Health Day 2025. The public is encouraged to tune in to VON Radio every morning to listen.

For more information, please feel free to contact Mr. McMillan Cuffy or Mr. Oldain Claxton at the Centre at 469-5614 or by email at mcmillan.cuffy@niagovkn.com or oldain.claxton@niagovkn.com.