Honourabe Spencer Brand delivers World Post Day 2025 Message

Honourabe Spencer Brand

Minister of Posts in the Nevis Island Administration

World Post Day 2025 Message

October 09, 2025

Fellow Citizens, Residents and Friends,



Today, on World Post Day, I address you as Minister of Posts to celebrate the enduring spirit of our postal system.

With the theme “Post for People – Local Service. Global Reach”, we recognize that the post is the quiet backbone of daily life, the trusted courier of our aspirations, and the bridge between our small island and the wider world.

The post is more than letters and packages; it is a lifeline that sustains families, a conduit for commerce, and a democratic thread that keeps our communities informed and engaged.

Locally, our post office is the heartbeat of Nevis. It delivers letters and bills; and creates access to parcels island-wide, ensuring reliable mail flow across Nevis.

It provides financial services and postal orders to facilitate payments and remittances. It supports customs clearance, tracking, and secure handling of international mail for residents and businesses.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are steadfast in strengthening service reliability, expanding hours of operation, and investing in people – the tellers, clerks, drivers, and sorters who greet you with respect and efficiency. We are investing in training, digital transformation, and accessible hours so that every Nevisian can send and receive with ease, dignity, and speed. We are strengthening parcel networks for faster delivery, expanding counter services, and ensuring inclusivity for seniors and persons with disabilities.

Globally, the Post is a vital instrument of resilience and connectivity. In an era of instant digital communication, the postal system remains a tangible, secure channel for official correspondence, critical aid, and international trade.

Our partnerships with Caribbean, regional, and international postal networks ensure that Nevis stays plugged in to world markets and global information flows, while upholding privacy, security, and environmental stewardship.

We are championing smarter logistics to reduce carbon footprints, investing in capacity to handle growing parcel volumes, and embracing innovations that integrate customs processes with user-friendly experiences that protect citizens and businesses alike.

This year, we reaffirm three pillars to guide our work:

– People at the center: Post services must be welcoming, affordable, and reliable for every resident. We will intensify our outreach, introduce targeted pricing for essential communications, and ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities. Training and professional development for our staff will be prioritized to sustain courteous, competent service.

– Local service, global reach: Our local post is a gateway to the world. We will empower Nevisian entrepreneurs to reach international markets, support families with trans-national connections, and ensure that every letter, parcel, or application carries Nevisian pride and reliability.

– Innovation with responsibility: We embrace digital tools- online tracking, e-payments, digital ID verifications, and streamlined customs processes- while upholding security, privacy, and sustainability. We will actively pursue eco-friendly packaging, optimize routes for efficiency, and promote data protection and ethical use of information.



As we lead, let us remember that every letter carried, every parcel delivered, or every document processed, is a pledge to keep Nevis connected, to empower our people, and to extend our hospitality to the world. The post is for people; its reach is global; its future is bright.

Also, I use this opportunity to congratulate our two newest centenarians, Mrs. Evelyn Albertha Brown and Ms. Gereldine Berry, who will be honoured this year with a stamp issued in their honour. We salute you and we thank you for your contribution to the development of our island.

Let me also salute our past and present postal management and staff for their hard work over the years, we appreciate all that you have done and we appreciate your sterling service to nation building.

Finally, I invite all stakeholders- public servants, business owners, educators, students, and families- to join hands in this collective effort. Let us commit to a postal system that serves with care, operates with integrity, and travels with purpose, locally in service to every Nevisian, globally in support of our shared prosperity.

Happy World Post Day 2025 and may God continue to bless and keep us all!