NIA Engages Business Community on Proposed SSZ South Coast Project, Reinforces Commitment to Transparency and Good Governance

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 07, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet has begun public engagement on the proposed Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) development for Nevis, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and good governance as central pillars of its administrative agenda.

On Tuesday, October 07, Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism, Finance, and Foreign Investment, chaired a meeting between the NIA Cabinet and executives and members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC), the Nevis Branch of the CIC, and the Bankers and Financial Services Association of St. Kitts and Nevis (BFSA).

The session, held at the Four Seasons Resort conference room, drew approximately 40 participants from both islands’ business and banking sectors. Those attending included CIC President Mr. Trevor Blake, Head of the Nevis Branch Mr. Stephen Hector, and President of the Bankers Association and Republic Bank St. Kitts Country Manager Mrs. Pamela Herbert-Daniel.

Premier Brantley explained that the meeting marked the first in a series of public consultations aimed at ensuring that citizens, residents, and stakeholders are well informed and have opportunities to share their perspectives.

“We thought that the business community was the appropriate place to start our active engagements with the public, since we’re talking about potential investment in Nevis… because ultimately we feel that if this development happens, then the business community should be in a position to benefit from it,” he said.

He emphasized that the NIA’s approach is rooted in openness and accountability.

“We’re simply here to share accurate information with you to the extent that we have it. I would want to emphasize at the outset that this project has not yet been approved.

“Let me say that again. This project has not yet been approved. We have come to you in good faith because we want your feedback; we want your input; we want to have a frank and open discussion with you.”

Participants also heard from Mr. Olivier Janssens, who leads the project’s developer group, via video presentation outlining the vision for the proposed development, “Destiny.”

“Destiny is a sustainable family resort community bringing jobs, tourism, and investment to Nevis… Designed with respect for Nevis’ natural beauty and traditions, Destiny blends modern living with the island’s unique charm,” he explained. “From construction to hospitality, administration to local services, Destiny will create steady employment for our people.”

Environmental and architectural experts shared details on plans to protect and restore the natural ecosystem, including coral reef rehabilitation and the use of low-rise structures designed to harmonize with the island’s topography.

Premier Brantley also presented the projected economic benefits, noting that based on an economic impact assessment, the development could generate an estimated US $52 billion in economic output for Nevis and St. Kitts over a 10-year period.

The meeting featured a dynamic question-and-answer session where members of the business community raised a range of issues and received detailed responses from the Premier and his Cabinet.

At the close of the meeting, business leaders expressed appreciation to the NIA for facilitating the dialogue and pledged to share the information with their respective members. Premier Brantley thanked the attendees for their constructive feedback and engagement.

The NIA plans to continue its public outreach with a meeting scheduled for Friday, October 10, with members of the Opposition, followed by a series of town hall-style meetings across the island to ensure broad-based community input.

This initiative forms part of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led administration’s ongoing efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and a people-centred approach in their decision-making processes.