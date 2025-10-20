Businesses in Nevis recognized for championing mental health initiatives

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 20, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has recognized three corporate entities for their consistent and meaningful contributions to the island’s mental health programmes.

The awards were presented as part of the Centre’s observance of World Mental Health Day 2025.

Finished Touch Limited, Jamakie’s Restaurant, and the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company (TDC) were each honoured for their unwavering partnership and dedication to advancing community wellness.

Counsellor Oldain Claxton, who chaired the ceremony, praised the honourees for their steadfast support. He noted that through its annual donations, Finished Touch has played an essential role in advancing the cause of mental wellness.

“Their contributions are more than just assistance; they are a lifeline that helps us create a community where every individual feels valued, supported, and understood,” he said.

Claxton also spoke of the generosity of Mr. Kelly Dixon, owner of Jamakie’s Restaurant, whose contributions have nourished both body and spirit, ensuring that their clients are treated to wholesome and delicious meals.

He further noted that TDC has been a reliable and generous partner, sponsoring the annual award ceremony for three consecutive years and demonstrating its strong advocacy for mental health awareness.

Senior Counsellor Macmillan Cuffy commended the awardees for setting a powerful example of corporate social responsibility. He emphasized that their actions, whether through funding, staff wellness initiatives, or direct collaboration, have strengthened the Centre’s reach and impact.

“You’ve shown us what it means to be more than just successful. You’ve shown us what it means to be significant,” he told the awardees, adding that their partnership has helped “break the silence” surrounding mental health stigma and created space for compassion and healing.

He underscored that mental health is fundamental to the success of both communities and workplaces.

“Thank you for proving that mental health is not a side issue. It is foundational to a thriving community and a thriving workforce,” Cuffy stated.

The awards were presented by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Shelissa Martin-Clarke, who congratulated the recipients and expressed appreciation for their continued collaboration in promoting wellness across Nevis.