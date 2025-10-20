Embassy of Switzerland Excellence Scholarships 2026-2027

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 20, 2025)– The Ministry of Human Resources wishes to inform you that the Embassy of Switzerland in Santo Domingo has forwarded the following programme related to the Master of Advanced Studies in European and International Governance (MEIG Programme) offered by the University of Geneva. This programme is eligible to nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Embassy wishes to advise the next edition of the MEIG Programme will run during the 2026-2027 academic year, to begin in September 2026. There are three (3) deadlines for application to the Programme:

First deadline: 15 November, 2025 Second deadline: 20 December, 2025 Third deadline: 15 February, 2026

Please note that individuals applying for Scholarships MUST submit the requisite documents to the Ministry of Human Resources before the second deadline on 20 December, 2025 for onward processing.

Interested applicants must complete and submit the following:

a completed application form

a completed scholarship application form

copy of his/her degree

copy of transcripts

copy of passport

job letter

CV

motivation letter