Cuban Scholarship Offer 2026-2027

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 31, 2025)-The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources has received the call for Cuban Scholarships for the academic year 2026-2027. A total of nineteen (19) scholarships are being offered as listed below:

Six (6) Medicine

Six (6) Postgraduate Medicine

Three (3) Non-medical career

Two (2) Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing

One (1) Dentistry

One (1) Health Technology (short cycle higher education program – equivalent to an Associate’s Degree)

Kindly take note of the following:

Applicants for the postgraduate degree must have graduated from Cuba with a medical degree;

have graduated from Cuba with a medical degree; Applicants for the bachelor’s degree must be between the age of 16 and 25 years;

Applicants must be citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis; and

All documents must be accompanied by a legalized Spanish copy.

The following documents are required for applications to be processed:

A copy of degree or high school diploma and transcripts;

A health certificate (neg. HIV test, neg. pregnancy test);

Ten (10) 1×1 inch photos;

Recent Police Record; and

Birth certificate.

The deadline for submitting completed applications and accompanying documents to the Ministry of Human Resources for onward processing is Friday, March 20, 2026.

For additional information on the application procedures, scholarship requirements & benefits, kindly review the attached documents or contact the Ministry of Human Resources.