Winair Resumes Convenient Daily Flights to Nevis Beginning November 3

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 30, 2025)- Windward Islands Airways International (Winair) has announced the resumption of daily direct flights between St. Maarten/St. Martin and Nevis’ Vance W. Amory International Airport, effective November 03, 2025.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, welcomed the development, noting its significance for both tourism and commerce.

“The expansion of Winair’s service between St. Maarten and Nevis is a welcomed sign of the growing confidence by Winair in Nevis and the growing partnership between the island and Winair. This now daily service will allow for greater opportunities for families to gather and for business to be conducted,” the Premier stated.

The new schedule provides greater flexibility for travelers and improved regional connectivity. Winair will depart Nevis at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, and depart St. Maarten at 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Premier Brantley underscored the importance of the convenient flight times, which enhance access to Nevis’ key international tourism markets with seamless connection via St. Maarten/St. Martin.

“The flight times are also very convenient for onward connectivity through the Princess Juliana Airport to Nevis’ main tourism markets of the United States, Canada and Europe. This expanded service affords the people of Nevis and visitors to Nevis a far greater range of travel options. We look forward to working closely with Winair and to ensuring that our people utilize the service,” he said.

The resumption of daily flights marks another positive step toward strengthening Nevis’ regional airlift and supporting the island’s growing tourism and business sectors.