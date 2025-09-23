Honourable Brand showcases Nevis’ Infrastructure Vision and Investment Projects at CARIF 2025



NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 23, 2025)- Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Communication, Works, Water Services, Physical Planning, and Public Utilities in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), advanced Nevis’ infrastructural priorities at the 9th Caribbean Infrastructure Forum (CARIF 2025) in Miami, USA.

His participation at the September 16-17 forum provided a critical platform to promote strategic investment in the island’s airport, healthcare, energy, and water infrastructure while engaging with regional and international stakeholders to support sustainable development.

“The Forum was critical for networking and to make connections with industry leaders in infrastructural financing from the region and the UK, and infrastructure companies from the Region and UK. This was an opportunity to give insight into our needs for financing infrastructure on the island and the areas of interest,” Minister Brand said.

As a distinguished invited speaker on the Ministerial panel, “Infrastructure as a Driver of Economic Growth”, Honourable Brand highlighted Nevis’ ongoing efforts to modernize and strengthen its infrastructure. His presentations and discussions focused on key initiatives, including the modernization of Vance W. Amory International Airport, expansion and upgrading of healthcare facilities, implementation of sustainable energy projects, and enhancement of water supply and management systems.

CARIF 2025 brought together senior representatives from governments, multilateral institutions, utilities, commercial lenders, project developers, and technology providers. The forum facilitated high-level discussions on national infrastructure priorities, flagship projects underway across the Caribbean, strategies for modernization, and initiatives to improve regional connectivity- both physical and digital.

Sessions also explored energy security, food resilience, climate-resilient infrastructure, and inclusive economic growth, providing valuable insights for small island states like Nevis.

During the forum, Minister Brand engaged directly with international investors and regional partners to showcase Nevis as a viable destination for infrastructure investment. Discussions centered on practical opportunities for financing strategic projects, strengthening public-private partnerships, and leveraging technology for sustainable development outcomes. These engagements underscore the island’s proactive approach to securing long-term economic growth while safeguarding environmental and social priorities.

In addition to panel discussions, CARIF 2025 offered opportunities to exchange knowledge and best practices with other Caribbean nations, multilateral agencies, and leading infrastructure companies. Minister Brand’s contributions positioned Nevis as an island committed to forward-looking, resilient, and inclusive development that meets the needs of both present and future generations.

Looking ahead, the Nevis Island Administration aims to convert the connections and discussions from CARIF 2025 into tangible partnerships and investment opportunities. Plans are underway to explore project financing, technical collaborations, and innovative solutions in energy, water, healthcare, and transport infrastructure.

By actively pursuing these opportunities, Nevis seeks to strengthen its economic foundation, improve the quality of life for residents, and ensure sustainable growth for years to come.