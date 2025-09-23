Renewable Energy and Resilience at the Core of Nevis’ Investment Model, Says Premier Brantley

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 22, 2025) – Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Investment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has underscored his government’s firm commitment to sustainable development, stating that all new large-scale projects on the island must meet strict standards that safeguard Nevis’ environment, heritage, and people.

Speaking in a recent interview with Global Indian Network, Premier Brantley explained that investors seeking to develop on Nevis will now be required to produce their own water and renewable energy, manage their waste responsibly, and construct resilient infrastructure that reflects the island’s long-term vision.

According to Premier Brantley, this approach- described as “The Nevis Model for a Sustainable Future”- is designed to balance economic growth with environmental protection.

“We welcome investment, but it must be the right kind of investment. Our heritage, our limited natural resources, and the well-being of future generations cannot be compromised for short-term gains.”

The Premier stressed that these policies are not meant to deter development, but to encourage innovation, responsibility, and alignment with Nevis’ priorities.

“By requiring developers to generate renewable energy, produce potable water, and integrate waste management systems, we are building resilience and ensuring that Nevis remains a model of sustainable island living,” he added.

Premier Brantley further emphasized the importance of preserving Nevis’ unique cultural and historical sites, noting that investors must understand that the island’s heritage is non-negotiable and that any development should protect and complement, rather than undermine, what makes Nevis special.

The NIA continues to position Nevis as a forward-looking destination for investment, where responsible development and sustainability are at the core of its strategy. “We believe that this model will not only attract serious investors but also inspire other small island states to adopt a similar path toward a sustainable future,” Premier Brantley concluded.