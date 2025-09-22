NIA Department of Gender Affairs Calls for 2025 Men’s Month Award Nominations

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 22, 2025)– The Department of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 International Men’s Month Awards Ceremony, to be held under the theme “Power • Purpose • Perspective – Shaping a Positive Future for Caribbean Men.”

The prestigious awards will spotlight men who have made outstanding contributions to the development of Nevis and the wider Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Honorees will be recognized in areas including Education, Climate-Friendly Small Business, Community Activism (Volunteerism and Mentorship), Creative Economy (Entertainment and Cultural Arts), Human Services (Social Work), Law and Security, and Culinary Arts.

According to the Department, the International Men’s Month Awards is a key highlight of the annual celebration, serving to recognize, honour, and encourage men whose work and character embody leadership, resilience, and service to others.

Nominations are now officially open and will remain so until Tuesday, October 29, 2025. Members of the public are invited to submit candidates using the nomination link at https://forms.gle/jTW3gKc5NgMxw4Gg6 or by scanning the QR code provided on the official flyer.

The Department of Gender Affairs is encouraging broad participation and urges communities, organizations, and individuals to help highlight the achievements of men who continue to shape a positive future for Nevis and the Caribbean.