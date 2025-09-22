Global Hotelier Avi Phookan to Lead Four Seasons Resort Nevis as New General Manager

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 22, 2025)– Four Seasons Resort Nevis today, September 22, announced the appointment of Avi Phookan as its new General Manager.

A seasoned hotelier, Phookan brings global leadership, Caribbean experience, and a strong commitment to sustainability to the role. He most recently served as General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii, where he advanced guest experiences and introduced award-winning environmental initiatives.

He said it is a privilege to join the team in Nevis and looks forward to honouring the island’s heritage, supporting the community, and delivering unforgettable guest experiences that reflect both the spirit of Nevis and the excellence of Four Seasons.

Phookan has held senior positions in North America, the Middle East, Central America, and the Caribbean, including in Grand Cayman and St. Kitts. Originally from Assam, India, he studied at Institut Hôtelier César Ritz in Switzerland and earned certification in Hotel Real Estate Investments and Asset Management from Cornell University.

As General Manager, he will oversee all aspects of resort operations and further strengthen Four Seasons Resort Nevis’ reputation as one of the Caribbean’s leading luxury destinations.