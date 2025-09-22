Nevis Island Administration honours Eleven Patriots with Independence Awards

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 22, 2025) –The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) celebrated the Federation’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence with a moving ceremony in Charlestown, where eleven distinguished citizens were honoured with the 2025 Independence Awards.

The awards were presented during the annual ceremonial parade and programme at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park, attended by Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd O.B.E., M.H., Deputy Governor-General for Nevis, and other dignitaries.

This year’s recipients represented a broad spectrum of service, enterprise, and creativity, reflecting the many ways Nevisians contribute to national development and community life.

Among those recognised were Ms. Sherry Gajor for her outstanding contribution to business, Mr. Cleveton Floyd Harris and Mr. Curtis Morton (absent) for their long-standing commitment to community service, and Mr. James Williams together with Mr. Maurice Burke for their skill and leadership in the field of construction.

Education was also highlighted, with Mrs. Lornette Webbe and Mrs. Nolla Reid honoured for their years of dedication in shaping young minds. Healthcare was represented by Ms. Roxane Brookes, whose devotion to patient care and innovation in medical services has touched lives across the island.

Mrs. Deborah Tyrell received recognition for her innovation in art and fashion design, while Ms. Sandra Maynard was honoured for her decades of transformative work in social services. The award in the field of tourism was presented to Ms. Sarah-Ann Daniel, whose warmth and hospitality have left a lasting impression on both residents and visitors.

From business to social services, construction to culture, the honourees each demonstrated dedication, talent, and resilience in advancing the island and inspiring others. Their contributions span decades of effort in building industries, nurturing young people, preserving culture, enhancing education, strengthening healthcare, and enriching the creative arts.

The NIA praised the awardees as exemplary patriots whose efforts embody the Independence theme: “Perpetual Progress – a Sustainable Future in View.”

The ceremony concluded with a colourful march past, a Feu de Joie, and cheers to St. Kitts and Nevis, marking yet another year of growth, reflection, and national pride.