Premier Brantley’s Independence 42 Message Inspires Collective Action to Build a Future of Progress and Prosperity

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 19, 2025)- Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, in his official Independence message, issued a strong call for unity and collective action to build a nation defined by perpetual progress and lasting prosperity.

Delivering his remarks on the occasion of St. Kitts and Nevis’ 42nd Anniversary of Independence on September 19, Premier Brantley emphasized that the work of nation-building is continuous and requires sacrifice, resilience, and collaboration between government and citizens alike.

“Independence is more than a historic date or a change in political status. It presents an opportunity to recount our history, learn from the lessons taught and forge a new path for progress and development.

“Progress is not a given, it is not a birthright, it is not automatic. It takes careful planning, prudent managing, and skillful maneuvering of our resources. It requires the participation of everyone- the government and citizens alike. The strength of our nation lies not only in the hands of a competent government, but it also rests on the broad shoulders of its people.”

This year’s Independence celebration is being observed under the theme “Perpetual Progress – a Sustainable Future in View, Independence 42,” which the Premier said underscores the Federation’s commitment to growth that safeguards the well-being of both present and future generations.

He emphasized that in the nation’s ongoing efforts to improve conditions, adapt to new challenges, and find solutions for development, resources must always be managed responsibly so they are not depleted for generations to come.

“This year’s Independence anniversary theme emphasizes that our nation’s continuous progress should endeavor to fulfill our present needs without harming future generations’ ability to meet their own needs. In short, perpetual progress for a sustainable future is a dynamic process of securing the livelihood and well-being of both current and future citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The Honourable Brantley also paid tribute to the contributions of farmers, fisher-folk, educators, healthcare workers, security forces, hospitality professionals, artists, and the Diaspora, describing them as “unsung heroes” of nation-building. He underscored the critical role of young people as drivers of future progress, charging the current generation with the responsibility of leaving them a stronger, more prosperous Federation.

Premier Brantley concluded by extending warm Independence greetings to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and called on all to embrace unity, optimism, and determination as the Federation continues its journey of self-determination and national pride.