Premier Brantley delivers inspiring message for St. Kitts and Nevis’ 42nd Anniversary of Independence 

Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis

Message on the Occasion of St. Kitts and Nevis’ 42nd Anniversary of Independence

September 19, 2025

Fellow Citizens and Residents,

This year we are celebrating 42 years of self-determination and nationhood. Unlike previous years where we reflected primarily on the past, this year we are celebrating our Independence Anniversary by looking forward to the future- a sustainable future. Bound together by our shared national identity, we stand together today, a country united as one people, one nation, one destiny.

Forty-two years ago we freed ourselves from our colonial rulers and emerged as an independent small island state. This proved to be a seminal moment in our nation’s history. It signaled the emergence of an independent nation, proud and strong.

Independence is more than a historic date or a change in political status. It presents an opportunity to recount our history, learn from the lessons taught and forge a new path for progress and development. Independence means owning our nation’s progress and development. It means prudent management of our resources for the benefit of ourselves and future generations. It means fostering social cohesion, promoting human dignity and advancing equal access to justice and opportunity.

This year’s Independence anniversary is being celebrated under the theme: “Perpetual Progress- a Sustainable Future in View, Independence 42.” This theme emphasizes that our nation’s continuous progress should endeavor to fulfill our present needs without harming future generations’ ability to meet their own needs. In our never ending efforts to improve conditions, adapt to new challenges and find solutions for development, we should always seek to manage our resources in a way that does not deplete them for generations to come. In short, perpetual progress for a sustainable future is a dynamic process of securing the livelihood and well-being of both current and future citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

While we reflect on our journey from colonialism to self-rule, there is also a need to assess our national standing today. We must evaluate our economic outlook, our progress in healthcare, education, human development, and national security. Independence warrants careful examination of our infrastructural development, agriculture, food security, housing and poverty alleviation.

A thorough review of these will clearly show that over our 42 years of Independence, we have made significant gains in constructing the building blocks that allow our citizens to enhance and sustain the quality of their lives, and create the conditions for them to reach their full potential. Indeed, individually and collectively we are performing exceptionally well in our Social Progress Index.

Fellow citizens, progress is not a given, it is not a birthright, it is not automatic. It takes careful planning, prudent managing, and skillful maneuvering of our resources. It requires the participation of everyone – the government and citizens alike. The strength of our nation lies not only in the hands of a competent government, but it also rests on the broad shoulders of its people.

However, as we extol and celebrate our 42 years of progress, we must recognize and accept that Independence is a process with obligations and responsibilities. It behooves us to build on the legacy of our forefathers and demonstrate the values of sacrifice, diligence, patriotism, courage and resilience. We must, as good citizens, continue to entrench these values as we journey along the path of writing our own history and reclaiming our destiny.

Our rich history is complex, marked by struggles, resilience, revival, and renewal. We have endured trials, faced challenges and carried the heavy burden of our struggle. Through it all, one truth stands firm: the indomitable will and resilience of our people. Through every storm and detour our spirit has endured. We have kept the flames of hope and optimism alive, and we have always risen with courage, determination and the unrelenting belief that a better and brighter future is ahead of us.

As the Premier of Nevis, I wholeheartedly believe in the capacity and potential of our people to successfully overcome all challenges. I believe that we are imbued with the spirit of our ancestors who challenged and overthrew British colonialism, and laid a solid foundation for our independence. They have passed on to us the baton of courage and conviction. It is now incumbent upon us to run with it and ignite the flames of patriotism and national pride. On this Independence Day, let us renew the dream of our ancestors, of creating a country that is marked by perpetual progress and prosperity.

Fellow citizens, on this great day of celebration we must salute our farmers and fisher-folks who sustain our nation with food, our educators who cultivate knowledge and nurture future generations, our healthcare professionals who safeguard the well-being of our people and members of the police and security forces who ensure the safety of our citizens. Equally, those who operate in the hospitality industry, the performing arts, the financial sectors and our Diaspora who continue to contribute through their knowledge and remittances, we tip our hats to each of you. Indeed, you are our unsung heroes who continue to contribute immeasurably to the critical project of nation building, without seeking recognition or validation.

In the year ahead, let us acknowledge the role of our young people as the drivers of our perpetual progress and sustainable future. It is our duty to bequeath to them a better St. Kitts and Nevis than we have inherited. Just as the mantle of responsibility to lead and develop our nation was entrusted to us through the sacrifice, blood, sweat and tears of our forefathers, so too shall we one day bestow that responsibility upon our young. We possess no legitimate excuse to squander this opportunity that history has conferred upon us. May the future attest that we did not waiver or falter in carrying our national duty and responsibility.

On this celebration of our 42nd anniversary, let this be our mission: to rise above fear and despair, and silence the voices of doubt. Let us build a Federation where everyone can create a better future for themselves and their families.

As we prepare for the task ahead, let us believe in ourselves, believe in each other and believe in the possibilities of the future. As proud and patriotic citizens, let us recognize and value our economic stability, employment growth, reduction in poverty, our infrastructural development and our advancement in the provision of utilities.

At 42 years young, we are going strong. As a fledgling nation, we are still writing our story but our best chapters are yet come.

I wish you and your family a happy and safe Independence. May God continue to guide and bless our land of beauty, our country where peace abounds.

Happy Independence to you all!