Honourable Eric Evelyn’s World Food Day Message 2025

Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Cooperatives

Nevis Island Administration

World Food Day Message 2025

October 16, 2025

Fellow citizens and residents,

I am pleased to greet you on the occasion of World Food Day 2025. This observance was instituted on October 16, 1979 by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, so today we join over 150 nations worldwide in this celebration.

World Food Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of food security and the fundamental right to food for every individual. World Food Day draws attention to the fact that despite our numerous advancements in agriculture, millions of people around the world lack adequate food, suffer from hunger and malnutrition and still go to bed hungry every day.

World Food Day provides an opportunity for us Nevisians and residents to join in the fight against hunger. World Food Day is also observed to give us an opportunity to pause and join with people the world over in strengthening the struggle for freedom from hunger, and to offer all countries an occasion to highlight the crucial importance of food and agriculture to their people.

The theme for World Food Day 2025 is “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future” which emphasizes global collaboration to build a sustainable and food-secure future. The theme highlights the importance of working together across sectors and generations to transform agri-food systems and ensure everyone has access to a healthy diet. The theme is also a tribute to the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations which was established in 1945.

The theme underscores the need for global co-operation to achieve food security and healthy diets for all.

The theme is also guided by “the Four Betters” – Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment, and a Better Life.

Collaboration of course promotes working together across governments, organizations, communities, and sectors to overcome challenges like conflict and climate change. The ultimate goal is to transform agri-food systems to achieve global food security and a sustainable future.

The Ministry and Department of Agriculture here on Nevis has been working diligently to ensure that the island becomes more food secure. But can we do it alone? The answer is No and that is why we have always encouraged collaboration and partnership in all of our endeavours. This year’s World Food Day theme amplifies the significance of working together to achieve greater food security and sovereignty. In essence therefore, we must redouble our efforts to strengthen existing relationships with our stakeholders and forge new partnerships when and where necessary.

Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future means forging stronger ties with friendly governments so that we can share more and maximize food security efforts in an environment that is becoming more resource scarce.

Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future means continuing and increasing the collaborative work with our allied agencies including CARDI, IICA, The Republic of China Taiwan, FAO, the University of the West Indies, other tertiary institutions, as well as other regional and international agriculture related organizations. We must take advantage of continuing research, training opportunities and initiatives aimed at knowledge transfer.

Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future means working even more closely with our famers (both crop and livestock) and backyard gardeners for increased production. We are all well aware that locally grown products are far superior in taste and nutrition than imported foods.

Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future means continuing to support our fishermen who risk their lives on sometimes treacherous waters to provide protein to put on our plates.

Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future means ensuring that all of our schools on the island become an integral part of the thrust by establishing and maintaining vegetable gardens. Remember, our students are our future and a better future for them means consuming better, more wholesome and more nutritious foods. Our collaboration with the Department of Education is therefore key.

Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future means strengthening our collaboration with other Government departments including Health, Water, Tourism, Disaster Management and Finance, just to name a few.

In our quest for Better Foods and a Better Future, we should all be cognizant of the numerous challenges we face as a result of climate change. Therefore as we work together towards food security, all of our efforts should be sustainable and be resilient in the face of climate change impacts. Our actions therefore are critical. We must incorporate climate smart practices in our farming and fishing endeavours. At the same time, we must continue to encourage Nevisians and residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping in our waterways and other places to prevent garbage from entering our oceans which could eventually lead to contamination of marine species that we consume.

Despite the numerous challenges, hand in hand we can produce and provide Better Foods which can ultimately lead to a better future for all.

For this World Food Day, let us continue to press toward our goal of food security and food sovereignty. Let us endeavor to grow more of what we eat and eat more of what we grow.

Hand in Hand let us commit to producing Better Foods for a Better Future.

Hand in Hand we can make a difference! When we make a difference here on Nevis, we are contributing to the collective aspiration for a healthier, more equitable world.

Happy World Food Day 2025.

Thank you and may God continue to bless us all.