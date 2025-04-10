Jane Hansom Bestowed the Inaugural Spirit of Nevis Award

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 10, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has publicly congratulated Jane Hansom, organizer of the annual Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim, on being named the first-ever recipient of the Spirit of Nevis Award.

Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn presented the award to Hansom during the 2025 edition of the swim on March 29, recognizing her unwavering dedication and transformative leadership of the iconic open water event.

He expressed that Jane’s tireless effort and dedication to the Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim is what makes the event such a success, describing her as a truly inspiring individual, whose resilience and determination embodies the best of our community.”

Though unable to participate in the physical swim in both 2024 and 2025, Hansom expressed her deep emotional connection to the event and to the island she now calls home.

“I love this event. I’ve done it thirteen times. I’m really honoured to receive this award,” Hansom said. “We are standing on the shoulders of others who have worked tirelessly to make this event what it is.”

“Nevis is where I now call home and it gives me no greater pleasure than to introduce its charms to visitors. The Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim has invested to ensure it operates at the highest level on a global stage. The introduction of chip timing, tailored communications to participants and a dedicated safety crew as well as international marketing with SwimTrek Swimming Holidays are initiatives which have propelled us forward attracting an audience from as far afield as Australia and New Zealand. It is simply wonderful to see the swim providing a gateway to experience Nevis in its entirety.”

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism the Honourable Mark Brantley also offered congratulations, highlighting Hansom’s visionary approach and enduring impact.

“I want to commend Miss Jane Hansom and also commend her further because she is the first ever recipient of the Spirit of Nevis Award, which was an award that was handed through the Office of the Premier of Nevis to an individual who impacted the swim in a significant way,” said Premier Brantley. “Jane was not the founder of the Swim, but she has taken over the rights to it and she has really done a fantastic job.”

Reflecting on the event’s growing scale and success, he added, “I’m very pleased because I saw the party boat came over early on Saturday morning, packed with swimmers who were coming from St. Kitts where they were staying, and it was really a grand affair of 478 swimmers.”

The Spirit of Nevis Award was conceived by the Premier of Nevis to honour individuals whose contribution to the swim reflects the very essence of Nevisian spirit- resilience, determination, and a steadfast commitment to community.