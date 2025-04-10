Nevis Disaster Management Department urges Vigilance amid ongoing Drought Concerns throughout the Caribbean

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 10, 2025)- The Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) is urging the Nevisian public to exercise caution and adopt water conservation practices in response to the latest Caribbean Drought Bulletin (April 2025), issued by the Caribbean Drought and Precipitation Monitoring Network (CDPMN).

The bulletin highlights the ongoing risk of drought across the region, particularly affecting islands like St. Kitts and Nevis, which experienced predominantly normal to moderately dry conditions between December 2024 and February 2025.

Although some parts of the Eastern Caribbean have recorded wetter than normal conditions, the bulletin warns that the risk of both short-term and long-term drought remains a pressing concern. Experts note that even with the anticipated increase in rainfall as the wet season approaches, long-term drought may continue to affect major water sources in parts of the region.

Nevis, while not currently under a drought alert, is not exempt from the wider regional challenges posed by climate variability. With this in mind, the NDMD is encouraging all residents, farmers, businesses, and other key stakeholders to take proactive measures to manage and conserve water.

The Department emphasizes that every drop counts and that responsible water use today will help to mitigate the effects of potential drought tomorrow.

The NDMD reiterates its commitment to supporting local and regional efforts guided by the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) and remains steadfast in advancing integrated water resource management strategies. These collaborative actions are essential to building resilience to climate-related hazards and protecting the island’s natural and economic resources.

As drought concerns evolve, the NDMD encourages the public to remain informed through official advisories from the department, the Nevis Water Department, the Ministry of Agriculture, and local meteorological services. Continued vigilance and community cooperation are key to ensuring Nevis remains prepared in the face of a changing climate.

The Department also recommends the following actions to help safeguard the island’s water resources- monitor household and agricultural water usage; report any signs of water stress or low streamflow to the NDMD or the Nevis Water Department; follow updates from the NDMD, Ministry of Agriculture, and local meteorological services.