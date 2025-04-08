Nevis Family Services Division and Probation Unit relocates its offices

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 08, 2025)- The following is a public notice from the Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment:

Please note that the Family Services Division and Probation Unit has moved its offices from Spring Gates, Charlestown to Pump Road, Stoney Grove in the building that was previously used by the Montessori Academy School.

Kindly note that they can be contacted at cell number 668-8930

Thank you for your patience as they are still in the process of making themselves comfortable and ready for the general public.