Premier Brantley Highly Commends Law Enforcement for Significant Reduction in Violent Crime in St. Kitts and Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 08, 2025) – Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has publicly commended the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) for what he described as “tremendous progress” in reducing violent crime in the Federation, particularly highlighting a historic first quarter of the year without a single homicide.

Speaking at his monthly press conference on March 31, Premier Brantley said, “I want to go on record to congratulate [Divisional Commander] Superintendent Alonzo Carty and his team in Nevis, and of course our Commissioner of Police James Sutton. We are certainly seeing a reduction in crime and criminality.”

He referenced a recent joint Cabinet meeting of the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) where Commissioner Sutton made a presentation showcasing significant strides in public safety.

“In that presentation the Commissioner pointed out we’ve had the months of January, February and March without a single homicide, and he pointed out that this is the first time in 23 years that we’ve had the first quarter of the year without a homicide,” Brantley revealed. “But in fact, when you look at the statistics, the last homicide we had was in October last year. So when you look at the period of time it’s been about five months that we’ve not had a homicide. So that has improved and I’m very grateful for that.”

Premier Brantley noted the Federation’s overall performance in tackling major crimes in 2025.

“I think that the areas we were concerned about- homicides, shootings- we’ve had no homicides in the Federation, no non-fatal shootings; so, we’ve had no gun-crime in the federation for the year and I think that that is definitely significant. This is really unprecedented; it’s the best results we’ve seen in nearly two and a half decades.”

The Honourable Brantley emphasized the importance of acknowledging the reduction in violence, especially in the context of the turmoil the nation has endured in previous years, referencing the troubling headlines and international advisories of the past.

He noted that the current improvements appear to be the result of the police’s efforts, focused support from the Ministry of National Security, and most importantly, the collective decision by the people that crime was not the direction they wanted the country to continue in.

While he acknowledged there is still work to be done, the Premier celebrated the efforts made thus far.

“I am not going to stand here today and pretend that the battle has been won but I think all of us can admit that there has been tremendous progress in terms of where we were and where we now are… I think our people ought to feel proud and we ought to be committed,” he said. “We are now at a point where we are building a new norm in the country and I think that that is worthy of applause.”

He also extended his appreciation to Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry Mr. Wakely Daniel, the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) main liaison with the police and security forces. He highlighted that although the NIA has no direct budgetary responsibility for national security, Nevis contributes significantly by allocating hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to support the police and the Defense Force stationed on the island.

The Premier further praised the role of community leaders, churches, schools, and citizens, especially in mentoring the youth.

He acknowledged that while authorities aim to prevent crime, it ultimately stems from individuals. He emphasized the need to reach the hearts and minds of the people, particularly young men, and to encourage them to choose a more positive path.

Since Premier Brantley’s press conference, one stabbing-related homicide has been reported on St. Kitts. Nonetheless, the overall reduction in violent crime remains a major milestone for the Federation.