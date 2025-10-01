Nevis Delegates Khayla Claxton and Keyana Warner to Showcase Excellence at CTO Youth Congress 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 01, 2025)- Two impressive young Nevisians are poised to make their mark on the regional stage as they participate in the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s (CTO) Regional Tourism Youth Congress, set for October 02 in Barbados.

Representing Nevis is Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) student Khayla Claxton, the island’s Youth Junior Minister of Tourism. She will join counterparts from 14 other member territories to present innovative perspectives on the future of Caribbean tourism. Claxton is supported by a team from the Ministry of Tourism, her teacher chaperone Tamara Morton, and reigning Caribbean CTO Youth Tourism Minister Keyanna Warner, who also hails from Nevis.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), lauded both delegates for their commitment and preparation. He expressed optimism about the island’s chances of success.

“Keyana Warner from Nevis was the winner last year and she followed in the footsteps of two other Nevisians– Rol-J Williams and Neila Jones… Both Miss Claxton and Miss Warner have been working diligently in preparation with support from the Ministry of Tourism.

“I have full confidence that they will do an excellent job. I have very, very high hopes for Miss Khayla Claxton. She’s an impressive young lady and she actually came to the Cabinet and gave us a flavour of what she will present and we really appreciate her enthusiasm and her remarkable ability… Nevis is in excellent hands with the caliber of youth that we have.”

In the days leading up to the congress, Claxton took part in interactive workshops tailored for teens aged 14–17. The sessions addressed workplace readiness, leadership, and professional presentation while exploring how XR and AI technologies can be applied to Caribbean tourism through activities such as virtual job interviews, VR-based training, and AI-driven AR campaigns.

Meanwhile, Warner is set to make history as the first Caribbean Junior Minister of Tourism invited to deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the CTO’s major conference. She will share the platform with Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper before serving as moderator of the Youth Congress.

Premier Brantley underscored the significance of her achievement.

“This marks an historic first. It is the first time a Junior Minister of Tourism has been invited to address the conference’s opening session and she’s from right here, from Little Nevis,” he noted.

“Nevis is achieving some great things. Here’s young Miss Warner becoming the very first, with all the size of the tourism industry in Jamaica and Barbados and Bahamas, Miss Warner is the first Youth Junior Minister of Tourism who has been invited to address this massive conference opening and I commend her. I commend her teachers; I commend her parents. This is what Nevisian excellence looks like.”

The 2025 CTO Youth Congress promises to highlight fresh ideas and youthful energy, while showcasing the talent and vision of the next generation of Caribbean leaders- among them, two proud representatives of Nevis.