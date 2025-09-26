Nevis Expands Financial Services Sector with Passage of Limited Partnership Bill

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 25, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is powering ahead with its mission to diversify the island’s economy, following the unanimous passage of the Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025 in the Nevis Island Assembly on Thursday, September 25.

The new legislation, introduced by Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance, provides a modern legal framework for the creation and operation of limited partnerships in Nevis.

It adds another attractive product to the island’s expanding financial services sector, reinforcing Nevis’ standing as a reputable, competitive, and forward-looking jurisdiction.

Premier Brantley said the new law reflects the administration’s consistent drive to broaden opportunities in financial services.

“The Nevis financial services industry plays a significant part of what we’re doing here on the island of Nevis in terms of diversifying the local economy. In 1994 we started the expansion of this sector by new offerings, new products, new legislation… and more recently in this very House, we have passed legislation for online gaming.”

He noted that this step is part of a long-term growth strategy.

“We’re back again, consistent with the approach of this government to expand even further the areas and the offerings of this financial services sector… I am pleased to say that the growth has been significant. This sector, in fact, has created significant wealth within the island of Nevis and it is our ambition to continue to increase, to grow, and to develop the sector.”

The Premier highlighted impressive statistics showing the industry’s momentum. Nevis recorded 1,373 new incorporations in 2019, climbing steadily to 1,477 in 2020, 1,839 in 2021, and 2,666 in 2022. Despite the pandemic, the numbers surged further to 3,596 entities in 2023. Even with a slight dip in 2024 to 3,212 registrations, the first half of 2025 has already seen 1,678 incorporations, putting the island on pace to surpass last year’s total.

Premier Brantley explained that the benefits of this sector ripple through every corner of the economy.

“Revenue into the NIA coffers means that our civil servants are paid. It means that the Members opposite get paid. It means that the Members on this side get paid. It means that the expenses of this House are dealt with, that roads are built, that medicine for our hospital is provided, and I can go on and on. Revenue and revenue generation are absolutely critical if this island is going to not only survive but prosper.”

He added that beyond government revenues, financial services also drive local demand for professional services, office space, and create “good-paying jobs” for lawyers, accountants, and other professionals.

Underscoring the importance of momentum, Premier Brantley said,

“We have to keep moving. We have to keep going forward and that is why governments are elected. They’re elected to lead and to ensure that the island is progressing, moving forward, developing.”

With its passage, the Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025 strengthens Nevis’ financial services framework by balancing contractual flexibility with statutory safeguards, further enhancing the island’s appeal to international investors.