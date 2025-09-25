Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025, Passed in the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 25, 2025) –The Nevis Island Assembly has passed the Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025, during its sitting on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), moved the second and third readings of the Bill, which was first introduced and read on July 3, 2025. The legislation will take effect on February 1, 2026, and will be cited as the Nevis Limited Partnership Ordinance.

The objective of the Bill is to provide a modern legal framework for the formation and operation of limited partnerships in Nevis. It sets out provisions for registration, management, and dissolution of partnerships, as well as guidelines for filing instruments, fees, penalties, and annual renewals.

Importantly, the Bill ensures that all limited partnerships comply with the requirements of the Limited Partnerships Act while also introducing updated measures such as electronic filing and recognition of electronic signatures.

Under the Ordinance, all limited partnerships must maintain a licensed registered agent in Nevis and adhere to the schedules of fees and penalties established by the Minister of Finance. The framework strengthens Nevis’ position as a competitive jurisdiction for international business, while safeguarding regulatory standards.

The passage of the Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025, reflects the Administration’s commitment to enhancing the island’s legislative environment for financial services and ensuring alignment with global best practices.

During the Sitting the Minister of Finance also introduced the Nevis Limited Liability Company (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Nevis Public Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which had their first reading.