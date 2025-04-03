Nevis High Court Criminal Assizes to be held at the Albertha Payne Community Centre

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 03, 2025)– The following is a public notice from the Registry of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (St. Christopher and Nevis) (Nevis Circuit):

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to section 87(4) of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (Saint Christopher and Nevis) Act, Cap. 3.11 of the Revised Edition of 2002 of the Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis that Monday, the 7th day of April, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. in the forenoon at the Albertha Payne Community Centre, Bath Village, Nevis, has been fixed as the date and the hour for the sitting of the High Court of Justice, (Nevis Circuit) Criminal Assizes.

All person, including Jurors, Witnesses and Sureties having any business before the Court, please take notice and govern yourselves accordingly.