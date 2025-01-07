Nevis High Court Registry to close temporarily on January 10

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 07, 2025) –The following is a public notice from the Nevis High Court Registry:

The Nevis High Court Registry will be closed to the general public on Friday, January 10, 2025, to facilitate the Special Sitting of the Opening of the Law Year.

Regular working hours will resume on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

All are asked to be guided accordingly.