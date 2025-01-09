Nevis Integrity Commission Reminds Public Officials of Filing Deadlines

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 09, 2025)- The following is a public notice from the Integrity in Public Life Commission (Nevis):

NOTICE TO DECLARANTS IN PUBLIC LIFE, NEVIS

The year 2024 has concluded, and it is a fitting moment to start organizing your supporting documents. Please be reminded that the deadline for filing your 2024 Declarations of Assets, Liabilities, and Interests is April 30, 2024.

Please note that public officials who have resigned, retired, or otherwise left office after December 31, 2023, and 2024, are required to file declarations with the Integrity Commission for up to two (2) years after demitting office.

Public officials who are mandated to file at the federal level are reminded that the deadline is the same date and Declaration Forms can be downloaded via the website www.iplskn.com.

Please be guided and act accordingly.