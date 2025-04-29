Premier Brantley Warns Citizens to Brace for Impact of Global Economic Instability

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 29, 2025)- Amid mounting global economic uncertainty driven primarily by policy shifts from the US administration, Premier of Nevis and Federal Leader of the Opposition, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has issued a sobering call for national preparedness and strategic adaptation.

Speaking at his monthly press conference on April 28, Premier Brantley addressed the potential local implications of escalating geopolitical and trade instability, warning that the ripple effects are likely to impact cost of living, trade logistics, and food security in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I anticipate some difficulties ahead. I anticipate that there will be some real difficulties in terms of cost of living,” Brantley stated. “Disruption, instability invariably lead to higher prices and more difficulty… we must be prudent, we must be sensible about how we spend our money.”

Premier Brantley emphasized the importance of domestic resilience, reiterating his longstanding position on the critical need for food and energy security.

“St. Kitts and Nevis needs to do more to ensure that it has greater food security and to ensure that it has greater energy security. Those two things are absolutely critical. And so perhaps though that upheaval has given renewed impetus, but I certainly feel that regardless of what’s happening externally, we need for our own sustainability to double down in terms of water, energy, food- people need those three in order to function effectively and the country needs those three in order to move forward and to be sustainable.”

In response to the predicted challenges, the Premier strongly encouraged citizens to shift their consumption habits and take greater ownership of their food supply through backyard farming and local sourcing.

“I want to again encourage our people to do more in terms of producing some of what they eat… Everything starts with the will, and I think that if our people can grow more of what they eat, we start to help feed ourselves.”

Highlighting the vulnerability of existing trade routes, Brantley called on CARICOM and OECS leaders to explore alternatives to U.S.-centered logistics, suggesting direct connections with Latin American and other non-traditional partners.

“We need new shipping routes, we need new trade routes and we need to develop them,” he urged. “We are never going to, and nor am I suggesting that we abandon our trading partnership with the United State, but… it behooves us… to develop new linkages.”

Premier Brantley’s message to the citizenry and decision-makers was clear: adaptability, frugality, and forward planning are essential in navigating the uncertain road ahead.