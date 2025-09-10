Nevis Sixth Form College Welcomes 52 Students to Begin Their Tertiary Education Journey

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 10, 2025)– Fifty-two students took an important step in their academic journey today September 10, as they began classes at the Nevis Sixth Form College, marking the start of their tertiary-level education.

The new cohort, alongside 59 returning Year Two students, recently participated in the institution’s 2025–2026 Orientation and Advising Session.

Deputy Principal with responsibility for the Sixth Form College, Mrs. Kerilyn David, welcomed the students, describing the institution as “a community built on a foundation of excellence, support, and friendship.” She encouraged them to rise to the challenge, noting, “The Nevis Sixth Form College is a place for growth… Embrace the journey. You have the power to make it incredible.”

Motivational speaker Shalicia Glassford delivered the feature presentation under the theme “Embracing the Journey, Navigating the Sixth Form with Purpose and Resilience.” She urged students to face challenges with determination.

“You don’t just have the opportunity to survive in Sixth Form, you have the chance to thrive, to discover your true potential, and to write a story that you will ultimately be proud of. This is your moment. Make it count.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Ms. Zahnela Claxton, called on students to pursue their studies with curiosity and confidence, reminding them that the next two years were about more than just academics.

“It is a time for you to refine your character, a time for you to strengthen your values, and to gain some independence, and to understand who you are and who you are becoming,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of leadership, responsibility, and discipline, qualities she described as skills that will serve them for a lifetime.

Claxton highlighted scholarship opportunities, encouraging students to take advantage of financial support available.

“Somehow, students don’t like to apply for scholarships… Please take your time. Go through the application form thoroughly. Don’t wait till the last minute. Complete tuition costs and fees are expenses your parents would not have to cover. The Ministry of Education continues to stand in support of all of you, ready to celebrate your successes and to help you navigate your challenges.”

The opening ceremony, chaired by Year Two student Leroy Willock-Manners, also featured presentations on academic programmes, associate degrees, extracurricular activities, and school expectations.

Also in attendance were Minister of Education and Youth, the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd; Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Jamir Claxton; Principal Education Officer Ms. Londa Brown; and Principal of the Charlestown Secondary School and Nevis Sixth Form College, Mrs. Nicola Huggins-Parris.