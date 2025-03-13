Nevis to Participate in Regional Caribe Wave Tsunami Exercise on Thursday, March 20

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 13, 2025) – The following is a public notice from the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD):

Regional Caribe Wave Tsunami Exercise scheduled Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 11 a.m.

The Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) has commenced preparations to participate in the annual Regional Caribe Wave Tsunami Exercise scheduled for Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 11 a.m.

The purpose of this CARIBE WAVE Tsunami exercise is to Exercise and evaluate communications between the Regional Tsunami Service Provider and Members States/Territories and Evaluate the tsunami procedures and programs within Members States/Territories.

This exercise provides an opportunity to test and evaluate our readiness in communities at risk. This includes operational lines of communications, tsunami response and evacuation procedures, and promote tsunami preparedness at all levels on the island of Nevis.

In that regard, the NDMD is inviting ALL Communities at Risk. This includes: Government Ministries, Departments, Public and Private Businesses, Banking Institutions, Churches, Schools, Organizations, Critical Response Agencies, The Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Individuals located in or operating within the Tsunami Hazard Zones from Pot Works, Barnaby and New Castle in the North via the West Coast to Long Point and Low Ground in the South West of the island to participate in this event. Prior to this event a pre-tsunami evacuation exercise meeting will be held on Thursday, 13th March, 2025, at the Nevis Disaster Management Department at 10:00 a.m.

For those individuals not familiar with the Nevis Tsunami Hazard Map please note that the following areas are located inside the Tsunami Hazard Zones.