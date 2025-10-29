NIA Cabinet Engages Media in Special Press Conference on Proposed Destiny SSZ Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 29, 2025)- Members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet held a special press conference with representatives from the media corps of St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, October 28, to discuss the proposed Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Project for the island’s south coast.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism and Foreign Investment, the Honourable Mark Brantley, described the engagement as an important exercise in transparency and democracy. He emphasized that the media plays a vital role in society by bringing information to the people through various channels, making it an essential partner with the NIA in relaying accurate information to the populace.

“In an exercise in open government and in transparency we have thus far had a large number of stakeholder engagements…We are definitely reaching out in focused groups and in larger groups to engage with our people and so we are giving people multiple opportunities to engage with us on this very important matter,” he said. “The idea really is to ensure that we share with you as much information as we possibly can.”

During the press conference, Cabinet Minister the Honourable Spencer Brand delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation outlining key aspects of the proposed development, including the overall design, the marina component, and projected revenue generation for the island.

Following the presentation, journalists posed a wide range of questions touching on investor due diligence, penalties for breach of agreement, land sale acreage, profit-sharing guarantees, scholarship priorities, investment in local infrastructure, proposed hotel brands within the development, and voting rights for Destiny residents.

One media representative offered a suggestion that the Cabinet described as valuable and worth consideration.

“That is an excellent suggestion. It is certainly something that we can try to incorporate,” Premier Brantley remarked. “Moving forward of course we are taking all the ideas on board and where there are good ideas we try to take those forward as part of our discussion.”

Premier Brantley also made it clear that no agreement has yet been signed with the developers.

“I want to emphasize that despite the negativity and the rhetoric that we’ve heard this government has not yet signed any agreement in relation to this development.”

Following the engagement, the Premier underscored that the special press conference was another example of the NIA’s commitment to transparency and inclusiveness in governance.

“We recognize the importance of this proposed development to the South Coast of Nevis and we are consulting widely and sharing critical information with the Nevisian people,” he said.

The NIA Cabinet has already convened several stakeholder consultations with groups including the business and banking community, church leaders, the parliamentary opposition, the police High Command, tourism stakeholders, and the general public.

Upcoming meetings are scheduled with students from the Nevis Sixth Form College and other youth, as well as contractors, truckers, and heavy equipment operators.

These continued discussions form part of the NIA’s ongoing effort to gather broad-based feedback that will help shape the final direction of the proposed Destiny SSZ Project, ensuring that any decision taken reflects the best interests of the people of Nevis.