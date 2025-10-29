King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme 2025 Open for Application

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 29, 2025)– The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration wishes to inform you of the King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme (KCFP).

The King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme (KCFP) Climate Resilience Fellowships, offer a unique opportunity for fellows from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to undertake a fully funded one-year training programme alongside their work.

The KCFP Climate Resilience Fellowships are open to mid-career professionals who are working on the frontline of climate adaptation from Commonwealth SIDS. This Fellowship will provide fellows with the practical tools needed to respond to and build long-term resilience against the current climate crisis with near immediate effect.

The Fellowship includes:

A fully funded blended training programme guided by expert facilitators and mentors via online, project-based learning with modules covering; climate literacy, inter-sectoral collaboration, influencing policy and climate finance.

An 18-week online training course (February-July 2026)

A fully-funded one-week in person residential opportunity in Fiji to support networking, collaborative efforts and project development

A five-month workplace-based applied learning project (August-December 2026)

Access to a virtual Community of Practice for shared problem solving and information exchange.

Eligible candidates should:

Be mid-career professionals with 5-15 years of direct or related experience to climate adaptation practice Be employed at an organisation registered in an eligible country with a contract up to at least February 2027 Have a planned commitment to 10-20 years of increasingly responsible roles within this field

Interested individuals are required to create account through https://crm.acu.ac.uk/form/create-a-new-myacu-account before applying via https://crm.acu.ac.uk/user/login?destination=/form/king-s-commonwealth-fellowship-p .

Further information be accessed via the ACU website .