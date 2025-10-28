NIA’s SSZ Town Hall Hailed as a Triumph of Democracy and Transparency

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 28, 2025)– In a landmark demonstration of democratic governance and transparency, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) hosted a packed town hall meeting at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown on Monday, October 27, 2025, to discuss the proposed multi-billion-dollar Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Project earmarked for the island’s South Coast.

The town hall meeting drew a cross-section of Nevisians and residents from all walks of life. The hall was filled to capacity as the public turned out to hear firsthand about the details of the project, which is being described as potentially transformational for Nevis’ economy.

The session began with a video presentation by the lead developer, Mr. Olivier Jansenns, outlining the development’s vision and scope. A detailed presentation followed, highlighting the world-class credentials of the project team, the anticipated positive environmental impact-including reef restoration and the project’s self-sustaining water, waste, and energy systems-and the significant economic benefits expected.

It was revealed during the consultation that the proposed deal would see Nevis benefiting from US$50 million for infrastructure, US$1 million annually in scholarships, a 20% permanent profit share, and an additional 5% profit share allocated directly to Nevisians.

In what many described as one of the finest displays of democracy at work in the Federation’s history, the Cabinet fielded numerous questions from the audience and calmly provided clear, comprehensive responses.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, stating:

“We have not signed any agreement at this time and consistent with my commitment to the people of Nevis, we are consulting them as to the best way forward.”

He continued, “We are privileged to live in a robust democracy where every voice is heard and respected. Tonight is evidence that my government is open, transparent and inclusive. These public engagements will assist my Cabinet in shaping our approach to this proposed development.”

The town hall also showcased the diversity of opinions among attendees.

One young university graduate remarked, “I am happy I came to hear for myself about this project as so many misleading things have been said. I now know the truth and I am anxious to see this transformation of Nevis.”

Another attendee, an older gentleman, expressed optimism.

“I prayed for progress and progress is near. The south of Nevis has been abandoned for decades. It is time for Nevis to move forward.”

Others called for a balanced approach, with one participant emphasizing, “I want development but it must be done responsibly.”

While the meeting featured spirited debate and contrasting views, Premier Brantley noted this as a hallmark of healthy democratic engagement.

“Nevis is a vibrant democracy and differences of opinion should not only be expected but welcomed.”

Premier Brantley’s comments underscored his administration’s commitment to openness and accountability. In keeping with that pledge, for the first time in the history of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, if the project is approved by the NIA, the full agreement between the government and the developers will be made public. The agreement will also be presented in both the Nevis Island Assembly and the National Parliament, ensuring that the process remains open, consultative, and accountable.

The NIA will continue its series of stakeholder consultations this week, engaging with the local media, the construction sector, students of the Nevis Sixth Form College and youth groups, as well as members of the public service.

Through these open and inclusive discussions, the government continues to underscore its commitment to ensuring that every Nevisian voice is heard in shaping the island’s development path.