NIA Consults Police High Command on Security Plans for Proposed Destiny SSZ Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 27, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues its series of stakeholder consultations on the proposed multi-billion-dollar Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) development, this time engaging with the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) on Friday, October 24, to discuss key security and law enforcement matters related to the project.

Present at the meeting held in the NIA Cabinet Room were Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Investment and Economic Planning, the Honourable Mark Brantley and members of his Cabinet, and members of the Police High Command -Commissioner of Police James Sutton, Deputy Commissioner Cromwell Henry, Assistant Commissioners Travis Rogers and Andre Mitchell, and Divisional Commander for District C (Nevis) Superintendent Alonzo Carty.

During the meeting, the police team sought clarity on several matters including the Zone’s security framework, the relationship between Destiny’s proposed policing system and national laws, Customs and Immigration mechanisms, and operational issues such as traffic regulations, coast guard powers, water and electricity supply, disaster management, access to the Zone by land and sea, and the Zone’s tax status.

Premier Brantley, emphasizing the importance of the police’s input, explained that under the proposal, Destiny would establish its own security mechanism “so as to not to be a burden on police resources but at the same time ensure the police are not locked out and retain ultimate power.”

The Premier acknowledged that some of the topics raised by the High Command had not been previously considered and expressed his gratitude for them, noting that he would take these questions and suggestions back to the developers for further discussion.

He welcomed the exchange, noting that “one of the critical elements is security,” and said the government remains committed to a transparent and consultative process.

“We have to be able to go back to the negotiation table – that’s why we are having these meetings, so that everyone knows what’s happening and there is consensus.”

Commissioner Sutton described the dialogue as constructive and said that “with communication, with information, that will alleviate the fears some persons may have.” He noted that access to accurate information would help persons “be better equipped to form opinions as to whether or not the project would be beneficial to the island and people of Nevis and the wider Federation.”

He said he looked forward to an updated security plan from the developers so that the RSCNPF could determine how police resources could best be integrated.

Following the meeting, the Premier stated that the session with the High Command was “extremely helpful in shaping the Cabinet’s approach to ongoing negotiations with the proposed investors,” adding that the NIA has “gained tremendous insights from these stakeholder engagements thus far.”

He invited members of the public to attend the NIA’s town hall meeting on the proposed Destiny SSZ project on Monday, October 27, at 7 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown.