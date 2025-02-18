NIA Department of Physical Planning and Environment Leads Public Sensitization on Single-Use Plastic Ban

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 18, 2025) – The Department of Physical Planning and Environment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has launched a comprehensive public sensitization campaign to educate residents and businesses on the phased ban of single-use plastics in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Director of Physical Planning and Environment, Mr. Deora Pemberton, along with department representatives and volunteers, engaged the public during an outreach event in Charlestown on February 14, addressing concerns and clarifying the details of the upcoming ban.

“Some of the common questions we’ve received include what the ban entails, when it will take effect, and how it will impact individuals and businesses,” Mr. Pemberton stated.

The phased implementation of the ban is as follows:

Phase One (March 31, 2025): Ban on single-use plastic bags (commonly known as T-shirt shopping bags). Importation of these bags into the Federation ceased on December 31, 2024, and their sale and distribution will be prohibited after March 31.

Phase Two (July 31, 2025): Ban on Styrofoam food containers, plastic straws, and related packaging.

Phase Three (November 30, 2025): Ban on additional plastic-based food utensils, including plates and cups.

To support the transition, the Department promoted environmentally friendly alternatives, including wax-coated paper cups, cardboard straws, paper food containers and bags, and reusable shopping bags designed for long-term use.

Mr. Pemberton emphasized the environmental urgency of the ban, citing the detrimental effects of plastic pollution on ecosystems, marine life, and public health.

“Plastic pollution fuels climate change, biodiversity loss, and ocean degradation. Single-use shopping bags, in particular, contribute significantly to pollution and pose a severe threat to marine life when they enter the ocean,” he said.

With respect to regulation and compliance, the Director explained that the enforcement of the ban will be carried out by regulatory agencies including the Customs and Excise Department and the Bureau of Standards. Additionally, the government has introduced concessions on the importation of recyclable and biodegradable alternatives to ensure affordability for businesses and consumers.

The Department of Physical Planning and Environment urges all residents and businesses to familiarize themselves with the new regulations and adopt sustainable practices to help preserve the environment for future generations.