Premier Brantley Urges New NIA Employees to Uphold Professionalism and Respect in Their Roles

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 17, 2025) – A contingent of new employees of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) was officially welcomed into the public service at the Ministry of Human Resources’ 2025 orientation seminar.

The one-day event, held on February 7, 2025, at the Nevis Disaster Management Department’s conference room, provided the new employees with insights into various aspects of the public service.

Premier of Nevis, Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Human Resources, was a featured speaker at the seminar. He congratulated the employees, welcomed them to the public service, and urged them to treat their job with respect.

“I want to say to you that you have entered a very noble service and a service that I continue to encourage all of our workers to treat with respect. It is different to working with a private company because a private company may have its own rules, its own ethos. When you work for the government, you work in the public service, then we have a special set of rules and part and parcel of why we are here each year is to expose you to the rules that govern your service.

“So I welcome you, I encourage you to do your best, I encourage you to make sure that everybody who comes into contact with you goes away with a good feeling that you gave them the best service that you could give. Thank you for your interest in serving in government and please remember that your job is to serve the members of the public…I hope that you will have long and rewarding careers in the public service.”

Other presenters included Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources, Kevin Barrett, who spoke on the rules and regulations of the public service; Marita Hendrickson, Branch Officer at the Nevis branch of the National Caribbean Insurance, who discussed the National Insurance Medical Scheme; and Karen Claxton-Amory, Public Relations Officer at the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, who spoke on the topic of Social Security and the Employed.