OAS Scholarship 2025 Postgraduate Programs in the United States

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 28, 2025)- The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with the American University Washington College of Law is offering scholarships for OAS member states.

The LL.Ms program is in International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law and International Arbitration and Business Law. This program will be conducted onsite and online and offers a 50% tuition waiver. All applications must be submitted via www.oas.org/scholarships .

The deadline for the submission of onsite scholarship applications is Thursday, 01st May, 2025 and the online scholarship applications is Sunday, 01st June, 2025.

For additional information on the eligibility, scholarship selection criteria, selection process, and more, please see the attached brochure.