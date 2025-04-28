Application Process opens for the OAS Scholarship 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 28, 2025) –The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with the International Institute of Social Studies is offering scholarships for OAS member states.

This scholarship opportunity targets candidates interested in pursuing a Master of Arts in Development Studies. This program will be instructed in English and will take place onsite in the Netherlands for a duration of 15½ months and offers a 50% tuition waiver.

Master of Arts in Development Studies with a major in the following areas:

Agrarian, Food and Environmental Studies

Economics of Development

Governance and Development Policy

Human Rights, Gender and Conflict Studies: Social Justice Perspectives

Social Policy for Development

Governance of Migration and Diversity Track

All applications must be submitted via https://www.iss.nl/en/education/ma-development-studies/apply-iss . The deadline for the submission is Friday, 30th May, 2025 .

For additional information on the eligibility, scholarship selection criteria, selection process, and more, please see the attached brochure.