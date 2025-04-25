Romanian Scholarship 2025-2026 on offer for St. Kitts and Nevis Nationals

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 25, 2025)- The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration wishes to inform of the Romanian Scholarship Offers 2025-2026.

The scholarship opportunity funded by the Romanian government targets candidates interested in pursuing Undergraduate studies in the fields of Veterinary Medicine and Engineering of Plant and Animal Resources.

Please note that the programs will be instructed in the Romanian Language, and as such, successful applicants are required to undergo 1 year of language learning.

The scholarship covers the following:

tuition fees

enrolment fees

monthly stipend

accommodation expenses

medical assistance

Applicants are encouraged to complete the attached documents and submit them along with the requisite documents to the Ministry of Human Resources on or before Monday, 19th May, 2025, for onward processing.

For detailed information on pre-requisites and application procedures, please visit the below link or contact the following persons:

https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro/scholarship-about#prog

Ms. Hardai Beephat

Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Ms. Corissa Griffin

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building, Nevis

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5166, 5164 or 5163

Emails: hardai.beephat@niagovkn.com /

shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com /

corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com /