Premier Brantley encourages the island’s youngest citizens to keep Nevis clean

A message from Premier Mark Brantley:

Keeping Nevis Nice is a shared responsibility, and it starts with our youngest citizens.

That’s why I am delighted to share with every teacher, educator and parent this fun and educational e-poster, available to download from the NIA website.

This resource has been designed to teach our youngest citizens the importance of keeping Nevis Nice by keeping our island clean, recycling and respecting nature.

To all parents, educators and teachers, I encourage you to use it at home and in your classrooms so that we can instill these habits in our youngest citizens from day one.