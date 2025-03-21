Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration Scholarship Offer 2025-2026

in NIA

Nevis Island Administration
Nevis Island Administration

 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 21, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in collaboration with the Medical University of the Americas (MUA) encourages individuals who are interested in Health Sciences to apply for the NIA & MUA scholarship opportunity.

 

Two (2) scholarships will be awarded for successful candidates to pursue undergraduate studies at an accredited higher-education institution, beginning August 2025 – February 2026. The scholarships support awardees for up to four (4) years of studies whilst attending the Medical University of the Americas (MUA); the University of the West Indies; the University of Technology; or any four (4) year United States based institution. Individuals who are already attending University will NOT be considered for this Scholarship.

 

Persons eligible to apply:

  • Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age
  • Must be a citizen of St. Kitts/Nevis
  • Must have at least five (5) CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one (1) Science
  • Must be active in community service
  • Must be in possession of a university acceptance letter

The priority areas for 2025 includes but not limited to:

  • Environmental Health (Health Inspector)
  • Pharmacy
  • Dental Hygiene
  • Medical Technology
  • Physical Therapy
  • Occupational/Speech Therapy
  • Health Educator
  • Health Services Administration
  • Counselling
  • Biomedical Engineering
  • Health Information Management
  • Occupational Health & Safety
  • Radiography
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Social Work
  • Gender/Gender and Development Studies

For applications to be considered, candidates must present the following documents by May 30, 2025:

  • Completed Application Form;
  • Birth or naturalization certificate;
  • Police Record;
  • Passport Sized Picture;
  • Certified copies of CXC/CSEC/CAPE passes;
  • Copy of acceptance letter from tertiary institution;
  • Official costing of programme including tuition, room and board etc.;
  • Letter of reference from high school teacher;
  • Letter of reference from a community service organization stating your active involvement; and
  • Eight hundred-one thousand (800-1000) word essay stating your future goals and why you are deserving of this scholarship.

Applications MUST be typewritten and submitted in hard copy to the address below:

Chairperson, MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee, ℅ The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health et al Administration Building, Charlestown, Nevis.

Questions about eligibility and other matters regarding the application process can be forwarded to min.health@niagovkn.com or to Ms. Shelisa Martin- Clarke at 469–5521-Ext 6490.

Back to top