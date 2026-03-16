Application Process Opens for the India Scholarship Program 2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 16, 2026)- The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources wishes to inform you of a scholarship opportunity being offered by the High Commission of India.

This opportunity is a two (2) year Master of Technology program in Renewable Energy Technologies and Management, to be held at the Indian Institute of Technology. The course will begin on 23 July, 2026.

The benefits of the scholarship include:

Tuition fees; Stipend;

Eligibility Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree with at least a 60% average in the following areas; Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Energy Engineering, Engineering Physics Mechanical Engineering, Power Engineering, or a Master’s

Master’s Degree in Physics, Electronics, or Applied Physics.

Interested applicants should apply online via https://ecampus.iitd.ac.in/IPGADM/login . Applicants must print a copy of their online application and copies of all uploaded documents. This information must be forwarded to the Ministry of Human Resources by Monday, 23rd March 2026 .

For further information, please contact the listed individuals:

Ms. Hardai Beephat, Ms. Corissa Griffin, Mrs. Shelly Liburd, or Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel Nos.: 469-5521 Ext. 5167/64/66/63