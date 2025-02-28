Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia Universitas Lancang Kuning Scholarship Offer 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 28, 2025) – The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform of scholarship opportunities for persons interested in pursuing an Undergraduate and Graduate Programs with the Universitas Lancang Kuning.

The programs being offered are:

Undergraduate Programs:

English Education

Electrical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Architecture

Agro technology

Accounting

Management

Law

Forestry and Informatics Engineering

Graduate Programs:

Pedagogy

Environmental Science

Management

Agricultural Science

Computer Science

Applicants are required to apply online via https://pmp.unilak.ac.id/. For successful applicants, the scholarship will cover tuition, accommodation and an allowance of approximately USD90.00 monthly. Individuals will be responsible for their airfare.

Further information can be accessed via https://pmp.unilak.ac.id/jalur/detail/6. A copy of the submitted application must be handed in to the Ministry of Human Resources on or before Monday 23rd June, 2025.

If you require additional information kindly contact any of the below listed individuals at 469-5521 ext. 5166/5164/5163 or via email.

Mrs. Shelly Liburd – shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com

Ms. Corissa Griffin – Corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill – shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com