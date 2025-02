NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 28, 2025) – The following is a public notice from the Nevis Land Registry Department:

Early Closure

The Land Registry Department Nevis wishes to inform that our office at Solomon Arcade will be closed today, Friday 28 February 2025.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

Our office will resume operation on Monday, 03 March, 2025 at 8:30 a.m.

END