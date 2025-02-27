Nevis Tourism Administrators Collaborate to Continue Elevating the Island’s Brand

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 27, 2025)– The Ministry of Tourism and the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) hosted their inaugural joint staff retreat on Monday, February 24, fostering collaboration and professional growth while reaffirming their commitment to elevating Nevis’ status as a premier tourism destination.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, expressed his satisfaction with the teamwork demonstrated by the Ministry of Tourism and the NTA in organizing this inaugural event. Addressing the attendees, Premier Brantley underscored the pivotal role that tourism employees play as ambassadors of the island.

“Whenever I meet with our taxi operators, I tell them that they are on the front line and that they are all ambassadors for the island. But I say the same to you because you are on the front line and you are ambassadors to our island. It is absolutely critical that when people come into contact with Ministry of Tourism or NTA staff, they truly feel that they are in contact with people who are professional, people who understand the product, people who understand Nevis, and people who are committed to what we are trying to do,” Premier Brantley stated.

He highlighted the profound impact of each interaction between tourism personnel and visitors, emphasizing that even a brief encounter could influence a visitor’s decision to return to Nevis.

“You may well feel, well, I’m providing security on the beach, but that interaction between yourself and a guest who might have come off a cruise ship in St. Kitts who is on the beach, might make a difference in that guest deciding, ‘I’m coming back to Nevis with my family to spend a week.’ Your experience at the Hot Springs, your experience at the Heritage Village, your experience wherever you work, even at the Ministry, should be demonstrative to those you come into contact with that you are offering the very best that Nevis has to offer.”

Premier Brantley further emphasized the indispensable contributions of tourism professionals, noting that their dedication directly sustains the island’s economy. He explained that the island’s ability to function and pay salaries relies on the efforts of those who work in the industry.

Encouraging a culture of excellence both professionally and personally, Premier Brantley urged staff members to uphold excellence at all times, even outside of work. He urged them to correct any unhelpful behavior they witness from fellow Nevisians, reminding them that their training, instincts, and passion should always guide their actions.

During the retreat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, John Hanley, provided an overview of the Ministry’s tourism product, while Chair of the Nevis Tourism Authority, Pamela Martin, delivered a brief marketing overview of the NTA’s strategies.

The retreat, held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, also featured insightful presentations on effective communication and conflict management, mental health in the workplace, and customer service and personal branding.

The successful event reaffirmed the collective commitment of Nevis’ tourism professionals to fostering a welcoming and high-quality experience for all visitors, ensuring the continued growth and elevation of the Nevis brand on the global stage.